Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Blockade returns to Port of Vancouver in defiance of court injunction

By Jon Azpiri and Simon Little Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 6:26 pm
Protesters defy a court injunction and block the Clark Drive entrance to the Port of Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. .
Protesters defy a court injunction and block the Clark Drive entrance to the Port of Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. . Global News

Protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs were back blocking vehicle access to the Port of Vancouver Wednesday, one day after six people were arrested for violating a court injunction at the site.

A Port of Vancouver spokesperson says demonstrators were blocking the port road to Clark Drive on Wednesday afternoon and police were on the scene.

READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest 6 blockaders defying injunction outside Port of Vancouver

Photos from the scene showed five protesters standing across the entrance to the facility’s Clark Drive viaduct entryway.

Vancouver police were on scene and said they were deciding how to handle the situation.

Police make arrests at Port of Vancouver protest
Police make arrests at Port of Vancouver protest

Dozens of demonstrators descended on the intersection of Clark Drive and East Hastings Street around 1 p.m. Monday in violation of a court order to keep port access clear.

Story continues below advertisement

The group stayed the night and lit what they called a sacred fire on one corner of the intersection.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs could meet federal minister as soon as Thursday

About 70 Vancouver police officers surrounded the intersection shortly after noon on Tuesday and read the injunction aloud and distributed copies to protesters.

Demonstrators had expressed support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their battle over the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline and the Tyendinaga Mohawk people who were arrested Monday at a rail blockade in Ontario.

Protesters block traffic in Vancouver, arrests made at New Hazleton protests
Protesters block traffic in Vancouver, arrests made at New Hazleton protests

“We’re blocking one of the entrances to the Port of Vancouver,” organizer Natalie Knight said earlier in the week.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs could meet federal minister as soon as Thursday

“It’s significant because it’s an economic disruption and we recognize that the government tends to only understand the language of money, so disrupting capital and the flow of goods is a language that they will understand.”

Elsewhere, protesters in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief shut down the Patricia Bay Highway in Saanichton on Wednesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PipelineWet'suwet'enVIA RailCoastal GasLinkWet'suwet'en protestsrail blockadePipeline Blockadewetsuwetan blockaderail cancellationsvia rail blockades
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.