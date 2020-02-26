Pat Bay highway shut down by supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline shut down the Patricia Bay Highway in Saanichton on Wednesday.
About three dozen people, some with drums, signs and flags, took to the highway where it meets Mt. Newton Cross Road around 2 p.m.
First Nations people, environmental activists — some with the group Extinction Rebellion — and others joined the blockade.
RCMP attended the scene, but have so far not intervened.
The highway is both a major commuter route and a key route to the BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal.
BC Ferries said it was aware of the protest, and that police were detouring motorists to several alternative routes to the terminal, but warned travellers to plan extra time into their trip and to be ready for delays.
The action came as Indigenous youth continued to occupy the steps of the B.C legislature in Victoria.
The group returned to the legislature Monday after occupying the steps during the throne from the speech earlier this month.
More to come…
