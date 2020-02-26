Royal Military College cadet tests negative for COVID-19 virus

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Military College of Canada cadet who was potentially exposed to COVID-19 on a flight to Vancouver tested negative for the virus that causes the illness Wednesday.

Global News first broke the story about four cadets being put in isolation at the Kingston military base on Tuesday, after receiving emails sent from Brigadier-General Sebastien Bouchard, commandant of RMC, to staff Monday evening.

According to the email, one RMC cadet apparently travelled on a plane from Montreal to Vancouver from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, on which it was later determined that a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. This passenger turned out to be British Columbia’s sixth confirmed case of the illness.

The cadet travelled back to Montreal Feb. 23 and then returned to barracks at RMC, where they came into close contact with three other cadets. That same day, the cadet was notified by B.C. health officials that they may have been potentially exposed to the virus on their flight to Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Department of National Defence, the cadet “immediately informed their chain of command and the Base Surgeon at CFB Kingston was subsequently notified.”

1:46 4 Royal Military College cadets in precautionary COVID-19 isolation at CFB Kingston 4 Royal Military College cadets in precautionary COVID-19 isolation at CFB Kingston

The four cadets then were “self-isolated” at CFB Kingston for testing Monday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, RMC contacted Global News, saying the cadet potentially exposed to the virus tested negative for COVID-19.

“However, on doctor’s orders, this RMC officer cadet will remain in isolation at CFB Kingston until 28 February as a precaution. If no symptoms appear, the officer cadet will return to RMC at that time,” an email from Bouchard sent to staff Wednesday afternoon read.

Bouchard said the other three cadets in isolation were then deemed no longer at risk and will return to RMC Wednesday afternoon.