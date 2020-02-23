Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Passenger on Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Montreal tests positive for COVID-19

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 5:11 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: As China sees decrease in new cases, South Korea cases multiply
On the same day as China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19, South Korean health officials said Saturday that its tally had spiked to 229 new confirmed cases, bringing its total to 433.

Air Canada says a passenger on one of its flights from Montreal to Vancouver has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline says it was advised by health authorities on Saturday about the passenger, who flew into Vancouver on Feb. 14.

“Air Canada is working with public health authorities and has taken all recommended measures,” a spokesperson said in an email Sunday.

READ MORE: 6th case of COVID-19 reported in B.C., contracted by woman visiting Iran

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is following up with other passengers on that flight to inform them of the news, Air Canada added.

Global News has reached out to the BCCDC and Provincial Health Services Authority for more information.

It’s not yet clear whether the passenger is one of the six cases of the new coronavirus already announced in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recently announced case in B.C. was a woman in her 30s who travelled to Iran in late January.

B.C.’s chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that the woman arrived back in Canada within the week prior to Henry’s announcement.

More to come… 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverMontrealCoronavirusAir CanadaCOVID-19china coronavirusYVRVancouver International AirportBC Centre for Disease Controlchinese coronavirusBCCDC
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.