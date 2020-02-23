Passenger on Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Montreal tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada says a passenger on one of its flights from Montreal to Vancouver has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline says it was advised by health authorities on Saturday about the passenger, who flew into Vancouver on Feb. 14.

“Air Canada is working with public health authorities and has taken all recommended measures,” a spokesperson said in an email Sunday.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is following up with other passengers on that flight to inform them of the news, Air Canada added.

Global News has reached out to the BCCDC and Provincial Health Services Authority for more information.

It’s not yet clear whether the passenger is one of the six cases of the new coronavirus already announced in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recently announced case in B.C. was a woman in her 30s who travelled to Iran in late January.

B.C.’s chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that the woman arrived back in Canada within the week prior to Henry’s announcement.

More to come…