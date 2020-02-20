B.C. government to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister will provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday evening.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to speak to reporters at the Legislature Press Theatre at 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Henry said the province’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient has now fully recovered.

Doctors believe the patient, a man in his 50s who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, has recovered following two negative tests for the virus taken 24 hours apart.

Three other patients are now asymptomatic. The province is monitoring the health of a Lower Mainland woman in her 50s and two relatives visiting from China’s Hubei province, who remain isolated in her home.

The province’s top doctors said the province’s fifth COVID-19 case, a woman in her 30s who had recently travelled to the Shanghai area, still has symptoms but is stable and doing well in isolation at her home in the B.C. Interior.

