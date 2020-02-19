B.C. health officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will deliver the update at 11:30 a.m. from the Vancouver cabinet offices at the World Trade Centre.

Global BC will stream the update live.

British Columbia has confirmed five cases of the virus so far.

The most recent case was a woman in her 30s who lives in the B.C. Interior and who had recently travelled to the Shanghai area in China.

She and her close contacts have self-isolated, according to Henry.

Three other people, a Lower Mainland woman in her 50s and two relatives visiting from China’s Hubei province, have also tested positive and remain isolated in her home.

Last week, Henry said the first person to test positive for the virus in B.C. had returned a single negative test. The province’s threshold for declaring someone recovered is for them to return two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Three other Canadians in Ontario have tested positive for the virus, and at least 43 Canadians aboard a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan also contracted it.

Worldwide, more than 75,000 cases have been confirmed, with the virus claiming the lives of more than 2,000.