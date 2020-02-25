Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Vape pen issue forces Sunwing flight from Cancun to Calgary to divert

By Michael King Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 10:37 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 10:42 pm
A flight from Cancun to Calgary was diverted to Memphis on Tuesday night after a vape pen caused smoke in the cabin. .
A flight from Cancun to Calgary was diverted to Memphis on Tuesday night after a vape pen caused smoke in the cabin. . Ron Kube / Submitted

A Sunwing flight from Cancun to Calgary was forced to divert to Memphis Tuesday night after reports of smoke in the cabin.

In an email statement to Global News, Sunwing said a passenger’s vape pen that accidentally discharged most likely caused the smoke.

Sunwing said were no injuries to passengers or crew, adding that there did not appear to be any damage to the aircraft.

A flight from Cancun to Calgary was diverted to Memphis on Tuesday night after a vape pen caused smoke in the cabin.
A flight from Cancun to Calgary was diverted to Memphis on Tuesday night after a vape pen caused smoke in the cabin. Flightradar24

A replacement plane was dispatched from Toronto to pick up the stranded passengers in Memphis.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunwing said authorities are investigating what happened during the flight.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VapingVape PenSunwing Airlinevape pen dischargesvape pen discharges on planevape pen diverts planecancun to calgarysmoke on planesunwing flight divertedvape pen plane
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.