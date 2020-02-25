Vape pen issue forces Sunwing flight from Cancun to Calgary to divert

Send this page to someone via email

A Sunwing flight from Cancun to Calgary was forced to divert to Memphis Tuesday night after reports of smoke in the cabin.

In an email statement to Global News, Sunwing said a passenger’s vape pen that accidentally discharged most likely caused the smoke.

Sunwing said were no injuries to passengers or crew, adding that there did not appear to be any damage to the aircraft.

A flight from Cancun to Calgary was diverted to Memphis on Tuesday night after a vape pen caused smoke in the cabin. Flightradar24

A replacement plane was dispatched from Toronto to pick up the stranded passengers in Memphis.

Sunwing said authorities are investigating what happened during the flight.