OHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2020 7:02 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 7:03 pm

OTTAWA – Graeme Clarke and Cameron Tolnai each had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa 67’s beat the Kingston Frontenacs 7-3 in Ontario Hockey League action Tuesday afternoon.

Jack Quinn scored his 47th goal of the season while Daylon Groulx, Joseph Garreffa, Marco Rossi and Adam Varga also scored for the league-leading 67’s (44-11-1). Nikita Okhotyuk added three assists.

Ottawa increased its lead in the East Division over Peterborough and Oshawa to 20 points.

Shane Wright, with his 36th goal of the season, Dawson Baker and Vitali Pinchuk scored for the Frontenacs (18-34-2-2), who sit last in the East Division and eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Will Cranley turned aside 41 shots for Ottawa. Ryan Dugas combined with Christian Propp to make 16 saves for Kingston.

The 67’s went 1-for-1 on the power play. The Frontenacs went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application on Feb. 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
