Deadly Toronto hammer attack was terrorism, police allege

A hammer attack that killed a 64-year-old woman in Toronto on Feb. 21 has been linked by police to terrorism, with the alleged murderer now facing a terrorism-related charge.

Saad Akhtar, 30, was already facing a first-degree murder charge over the apparently random killing of the woman, attacked by a man with a hammer on Friday evening.

But on Tuesday, prosecutors updated charge to “murder – terrorist activity.” The charge applies to a murder “if the act or omission constituting the offence also constitutes a terrorist activity.”

“As part of our investigation into the homicide, we came across evidence that lead us to believe there may be a terrorism-related offence,” said Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray.

Police then contacted the RCMP-led Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Toronto, which probes terrorism cases.

“And that’s what’s brought us to today where the updated charge was laid in court this morning,” said Gray.

Akhtar turned himself in to the Toronto Police Service’s 42 Division following the 7 p.m. attack.

The victim has been identified as Hang-Kam Annie Chiu. The accused’s mother told Global News she had no idea who the victim was, calling Chiu “a stranger” to the family and her son.

It would be Canada’s first deadly terrorist attack since a self-described follower of the misogynist Incel movement ploughed a rented van into pedestrians on Toronto’s Yonge Street in April 2018, killing 10 people.

It was unclear whether Akhtar was attached to any terrorist group. The so-called Islamic State has since 2014 been urging followers to conduct attacks using readily-available weapons such as knives and vehicles.

Akhtar’s mother said her son walked an hour every day to a mosque and back but that he did not return home on Friday night as usual. Police later told her he had been arrested.

The attacks did not occur on his regular route home, she said.

