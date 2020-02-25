Award-winning podcast ‘Crime Beat’ to become TV series

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s darkest crimes will be hitting the silver screen next month.

After debuting as the No. 1 podcast in Canada (Apple Podcasts) last year, Curiouscast’s Crime Beat will be premiering as a TV show on Global starting on March 7 at 7 p.m., starring host Nancy Hixt.

Hixt has spent the last year and two seasons taking listeners on a deep dive into some of the most high-profile cases she’s covered over her 20 years as a crime reporter for Global News in Calgary.

This time, the series will also showcase stories from across the country from other Global News journalists, like Alan Carter, Eric Sorensen, Rumina Daya, Catherine McDonald, Caryn Lieberman and Antony Robart.

“After witnessing the incredible success of the Crime Beat podcast and Nancy Hixt’s fantastic storytelling ability, we knew this true crime series would translate well to TV to reach an even wider audience,” George Browne, executive producer of the show, said in a statement.

“In addition to Nancy, we recruited many of our highly skilled Global News reporters from across the country to tell stories in a way that are both compassionate and informative, allowing those closest to victims to share their stories in their own words.”

The pilot tells the heart-rending story of Meika Jordan, 6, who suffered a devastating fate. Jordan’s story was also featured as the first-ever episode of Crime Beat, released in March 2019.

Since its release, the podcast has been downloaded more than 3.5 million times, solidifying its rank as one of the most listened-to crime series on Apple Podcasts.

Global News and Curiouscast are both properties of Corus Entertainment.