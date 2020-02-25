Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Award-winning podcast ‘Crime Beat’ to become TV series

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 11:02 am
Updated February 25, 2020 11:03 am
Curiouscast’s ‘Crime Beat’ podcast to become TV series
After debuting as the No. 1 podcast in Canada (Apple Podcasts) last year, Curiouscast’s Crime Beat will be premiering as a TV show on Global starting on March 7 at 7 p.m., starring host Nancy Hixt.

Canada’s darkest crimes will be hitting the silver screen next month.

After debuting as the No. 1 podcast in Canada (Apple Podcasts) last year, Curiouscast’s Crime Beat will be premiering as a TV show on Global starting on March 7 at 7 p.m., starring host Nancy Hixt.

Hixt has spent the last year and two seasons taking listeners on a deep dive into some of the most high-profile cases she’s covered over her 20 years as a crime reporter for Global News in Calgary.

READ MORE: Nancy Hixt’s ‘Crime Beat’ podcast returns to Curiouscast for Season 2

This time, the series will also showcase stories from across the country from other Global News journalists, like Alan Carter, Eric Sorensen, Rumina Daya, Catherine McDonald, Caryn Lieberman and Antony Robart.

“After witnessing the incredible success of the Crime Beat podcast and Nancy Hixt’s fantastic storytelling ability, we knew this true crime series would translate well to TV to reach an even wider audience,” George Browne, executive producer of the show, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition to Nancy, we recruited many of our highly skilled Global News reporters from across the country to tell stories in a way that are both compassionate and informative, allowing those closest to victims to share their stories in their own words.”

READ MORE: Crime Beat podcast — Natasha Farah’s final goodbye

The pilot tells the heart-rending story of Meika Jordan, 6, who suffered a devastating fate. Jordan’s story was also featured as the first-ever episode of Crime Beat, released in March 2019.

Since its release, the podcast has been downloaded more than 3.5 million times, solidifying its rank as one of the most listened-to crime series on Apple Podcasts.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Global News and Curiouscast are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
curiouscastCrime Beat PodcastNancy Hixt Crime BeatCrime BeatNancy Hixtcrime beat curiouscastcrime beat tv shownancy hixt crime beat tv show
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.