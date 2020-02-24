Blue Jays sign left-hander Rzepczynski

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with left-handed pitcher Marc Rzepczynski on Monday.

The deal includes an invite to major league spring training.

Rzepczynski, a former Blue Jay, made 45 relief appearances for the triple-A Reno Aces last season while going 2-4 with a 5.04 earned-run average.

The 34-year-old was drafted by Toronto in the fifth round in 2007 and made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2009. He spent parts of three seasons in Toronto before being dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 in the trade that sent outfielder Colby Rasmus to the Blue Jays.

Rzepczynski was 8-11 with a 4.00 ERA during his time in Toronto, which included 23 starts before he was shifted to a bullpen role.

Rzepczynski last pitched in the majors in 2018, splitting time with the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Indians.

The Illinois native has a 3.89 career ERA and a 1.44 WHIP with 409 strikeouts in 434 2/3 innings pitched over 10 MLB seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.