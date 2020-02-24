Winter storm expected for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A winter storm is expected to hit Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago on Wednesday, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

A storm from a Texas Low is expected to affect much of southern Ontario and parts of northeastern Ontario, with the latest indication suggesting that snow will move into southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Special weather statement for southwestern Ontario issued ahead of potential winter storm

It will then spread east, reaching the Quebec border late Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

According to the federal weather agency, total snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 cm are possible by Thursday morning.

Drivers should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibility in heavy and quickly accumulating snow, Environment Canada adds.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Snow day in Peterborough Snow day in Peterborough