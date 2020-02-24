Special weather statement for southwestern Ontario issued ahead of potential winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

A run of mild and sunny days is set to come to an abrupt end this week in the region.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all of southern Ontario ahead of a system that could bring up to 25 cm of snowfall.

According to the national weather agency, a winter storm from a Texas Low is expected to arrive in southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe area on Wednesday morning before moving towards the Quebec border late Wednesday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, the track of the system remains unclear but special weather statements for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, and Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent all call for the possibility of 10 to 25 cm of snowfall by Thursday morning.

The incoming system will mark a stark end to a string of mild and dry weather in the region. On Sunday, the temperature hit 9 C in Windsor and Sarnia, and 7 C in London.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the daytime high is expected to be 0 C in all three cities.

0:42 Newfoundlanders use skis to get around amid record snowfall Newfoundlanders use skis to get around amid record snowfall