Dump truck snags overhead wires, flips over near Peachland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 4:35 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 4:37 pm
A dump truck on its side after its upright box caught overhead wires along Trepanier Road on Thursday.
A dump truck on its side after its upright box caught overhead wires along Trepanier Road on Thursday. Global News

A dump truck flipped on its side in the Central Okanagan on Thursday after its upright box caught some overhead wires.

Police told Global News that the truck was motoring along Trepanier Road when it contacted the wires.

The snagged wires caught hold of the upright box and tipped the truck over.

Another view of the flipped over dump truck.
Another view of the flipped over dump truck. Global News

Trepanier Road runs alongside the Okanagan Connector, not far from the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 97C.

The driver was taken to hospital.

The wires sagged following the incident, with police telling Global News that just cable and telephone wires were snagged.

