Woman dies after SUV collides with dump truck in Shubenacadie

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman has died after a two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie on Monday.

Police say the collision occurred at 8:51 a.m.

According to authorities, a southbound SUV lost control, crossed the median and collided with a northbound dump truck. The driver of the SUV died at the scene, while the driver of the dump truck was not injured, police say.

RCMP say officers are continuing to work to identify the deceased woman.

The investigation of the collision is ongoing.

