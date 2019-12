Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A dump truck dropped part of its load along Highway 97 in Vernon on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Highway 97 and 39th Avenue and involved a ‘bottom’ dump truck, which unloads from underneath as opposed to standard, tilt dump trucks.

It’s not known when the incident occurred, or how long it will affect traffic before being cleaned up.

Global News has reached out to local authorities for more information.

Submitted Submitted

Story continues below advertisement