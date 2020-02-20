Menu

Canada

‘Explosive levels’ of sewer gas prompts evacuation of several homes on Etobicoke street

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 3:50 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 4:19 pm
Emergency crews were called to Bulbourne Road just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Bulbourne Road just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. File / Google Streetview

Emergency crews are working to evacuate residents in several homes on an Etobicoke street due to “explosive levels” of gas coming from a sewer, officials say.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News crews were called a home on Bulbourne Road, north of Albion Road and Finch Avenue West, just before 2 p.m. after a homeowner smelled gas in the basement.

After firefighters arrived, the spokesperson said it was determined the gas wasn’t coming from the home. The odour was determined to be coming from nearby sewers.

The spokesperson said eight homes were subsequently evacuated as a result.

READ MORE: Stinky problem in Edmonton’s west end frustrating residents

Toronto Fire Services and police said the gas reached “explosive levels.”

Hazardous materials crews, Toronto police, Enbridge and Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment were all called to assist in responding to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police said on social media that TTC shelter buses were ordered to help keep residents warm.

The exact materials producing the gas weren’t immediately known as of Thursday afternoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto FireToronto fire servicesBulbourne Road evacuationBulbourne Road sewer gasEtobicoke sewer gasEtobicoke sewer gas evacuationSewer gasToronto sewer gas
