Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon man facing numerous sexual assault and luring charges

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 1:49 pm
Saskatoon police believe two girls, 15 and 16, were sexually assaulted by a 45-year-old man.
Saskatoon police believe two girls, 15 and 16, were sexually assaulted by a 45-year-old man. File / Global News

Further charges are pending against a Saskatoon man facing numerous sexual assault and luring charges.

Saskatoon police said the 45-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 13 after a brief investigation into two girls who were allegedly being sexually exploited.

Related News

READ MORE: Gerard Loehr, teacher facing sex assault charges in Ottawa, charged in Saskatchewan

He is believed to have lured the girls, 15 and 16, through an online app, sending them pornographic images, police said.

Police believe both girls were sexually assaulted by the accused.

READ MORE: Incidents of tweens being targeted, sexually exploited via live-streaming on the rise

A home in the 300 block of Meighen Crescent was searched and police said several electronic devices were seized for further investigation.

Police said the accused, who has not been named, is facing charges of sexual assault of a child, luring a child and child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

How to protect your children while they are online
How to protect your children while they are online
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceChild PornographyChild LuringSaskatoon sexual assaultSaskatoon Child LuringMeighen CrescentMeighen Crescent Saskatoon
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.