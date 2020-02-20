Send this page to someone via email

Further charges are pending against a Saskatoon man facing numerous sexual assault and luring charges.

Saskatoon police said the 45-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 13 after a brief investigation into two girls who were allegedly being sexually exploited.

He is believed to have lured the girls, 15 and 16, through an online app, sending them pornographic images, police said.

Police believe both girls were sexually assaulted by the accused.

A home in the 300 block of Meighen Crescent was searched and police said several electronic devices were seized for further investigation.

Police said the accused, who has not been named, is facing charges of sexual assault of a child, luring a child and child pornography.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

