Saskatchewan bans certain sexual offenders from changing their names

Saskatchewan has become the first province to ban certain sexual offenders from changing their names.

People convicted of an offence that requires registration in the National Sex Offender Registry will no longer be allowed to change their names.

“These changes are about helping to protect the most vulnerable in our society,” Justice Minister Don Morgan said Tuesday in a statement.

“We don’t believe sexual offenders should be able to change their name to avoid public disclosure and scrutiny.”

While most of the offences are against children, some, such as sexual assault and incest, can be committed against both children and adults.

Anyone looking to change his or her name is now required to complete a criminal record check.

The name change may be processed if there is no criminal record showing on the criminal record check, government officials said.

“If anything shows up, you would be required to provide fingerprints and a more exhaustive search would be done,” Morgan told Global News in January.

That includes providing the registrar of Vital Statistics a further criminal record check showing the offences.

The ability for convicted sexual offenders to legally change his or her name came to light in 2018 after Global News uncovered several convicted criminals who had changed their name.

Justin Gryba, who has served time twice for child pornography-related cases, legally changed his name to Justin Pasloski in February 2018.

In another case, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit charged Gabriel Michael Fisher with a number of child porn-related offences in March 2018.

Fisher, formerly known as Kevin Daniel Hudec, had already been designated a long-term offender.

—With files from David Baxter