Alberta considering rules to stop sex offenders from changing their names

The government of Alberta is looking at new rules to stop sex offenders from being legally allowed to change their names.

Nate Glubish, the minister for Service Alberta, says he wants to make sure communities are safe.

He says his ministry is exploring options that include whether the ban should only be for sex offenders or anyone with a major criminal conviction.

In Alberta, no criminal record checks are required for a name change, although applicants have to submit fingerprint samples.

Saskatchewan is bringing in rules that will require a criminal record check for people who want to legally change theirs name for reasons other than adoption or marriage.

The issue made headlines in the province after a man who had served prison time in Nevada for sexually assaulting a young girl was found to have moved to Regina with a new name.