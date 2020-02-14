Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta considering rules to stop sex offenders from changing their names

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2020 2:55 pm
In Alberta, no criminal record checks are required for a name change, although applicants have to submit fingerprints.
In Alberta, no criminal record checks are required for a name change, although applicants have to submit fingerprints.

The government of Alberta is looking at new rules to stop sex offenders from being legally allowed to change their names.

Nate Glubish, the minister for Service Alberta, says he wants to make sure communities are safe.

READ MORE: Convicted criminals change names to cover up past

He says his ministry is exploring options that include whether the ban should only be for sex offenders or anyone with a major criminal conviction.

In Alberta, no criminal record checks are required for a name change, although applicants have to submit fingerprint samples.

READ MORE: Rules preventing certain sexual offenders from changing their names expected to take effect next month

Saskatchewan is bringing in rules that will require a criminal record check for people who want to legally change theirs name for reasons other than adoption or marriage.

READ MORE: Convicted Sask. sex offender Justin Gryba changes name

Story continues below advertisement

The issue made headlines in the province after a man who had served prison time in Nevada for sexually assaulting a young girl was found to have moved to Regina with a new name.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta GovernmentAlberta crimeService AlbertaName ChangeSex OffendersCriminal Record Checkscriminals changing namesNate Glubish
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.