Crime

Man wanted on sexual assault charge on minor: Prince Albert police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 5:39 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 5:40 pm
Prince Albert police say they are trying to locate Brett Elliot Trevor Bear, 27, who is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.
Prince Albert police say they are trying to locate Brett Elliot Trevor Bear, 27, who is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a minor. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

Police in Saskatchewan are trying to find a 27-year-old man who is wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brett Elliot Trevor Bear, read a press release from Prince Albert police on Friday.

READ MORE: Charges laid in Regina after alleged sexual assault on teen

He is facing charges of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and a breach of a conditional sentence order.

No other details were provided by police.

READ MORE: Human trafficking-related charges laid after convoy pulled over: Saskatchewan RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

