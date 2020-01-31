Man wanted on sexual assault charge on minor: Prince Albert police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saskatchewan are trying to find a 27-year-old man who is wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brett Elliot Trevor Bear, read a press release from Prince Albert police on Friday.

He is facing charges of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and a breach of a conditional sentence order.

No other details were provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

