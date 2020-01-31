Charges laid in Regina after alleged sexual assault on teen

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault on a teenager, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The investigation was two-months long, according to a press release on Friday.

It was conducted by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, a specialized RPS unit that partners investigators with social workers to look into allegations of child abuse.

Police said the case involved a 13-year-old girl.

Antoine James Quewezance, 47, is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.

He was an acquaintance of the teen but not related to her, police said.

The Regina man was released on a recognizance and is expected to make his first appearance in provincial court on March 11.