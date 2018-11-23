Regina doctor facing sexual assault charges

A 73-year-old Regina man is facing four criminal charges after a long investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

In July 2017, a woman told police that Sylvester Ukabam, her physician at the time, sexually assaulted her under the pretense of conducting a physical exam – despite her protests that his actions were unnecessary and unwanted.

Regina Police Service (RPS) said three other women have reported similar incidents involving Ukabam to another authority, some dating back as far as 2012.

He now faces four charges of sexual assault.

Earlier this year, Ukabam agreed to give up his medical licence after allegations of sexual touching were brought to the college of physicians and surgeons. That was scheduled to take effect on Dec. 9.

Until that time, Ukabam is required to have a practice monitor present when working with female patients and post a sign advising of the action taken against him. He is forbidden from performing physical examinations on female patients and cannot perform any procedures which require physical contact with female patients.

Ukabam was arrested without incident in Regina on Thursday, Nov. 22, and has been released on a promise to appear in provincial court on Dec. 31.

RPS is still investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.