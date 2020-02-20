Menu

Traffic

2-car crash closes downtown Winnipeg street during morning rush

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 8:15 am
Updated February 20, 2020 9:27 am
Winnipeg police are investigating a Thursday morning collision by Old Market Square. .
Winnipeg police are investigating a crash on a downtown street near Old Market Square that will tie up traffic throughout the morning rush hour.

Winnipeg police Const. Brian Wurm said the two-car crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Bannatyne Avenue and Princess Street.

A woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and a man has been taken into custody, said Wurm.

“Traffic signals were damaged in the area and police are asking the public to avoid the area as we will be there for a while getting things sorted out,” Wurm said.

More to come.

