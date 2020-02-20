2-car crash closes downtown Winnipeg street during morning rush

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a crash on a downtown street near Old Market Square that will tie up traffic throughout the morning rush hour.

Winnipeg police Const. Brian Wurm said the two-car crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Bannatyne Avenue and Princess Street.

A woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and a man has been taken into custody, said Wurm.

“Traffic signals were damaged in the area and police are asking the public to avoid the area as we will be there for a while getting things sorted out,” Wurm said.

More to come.

