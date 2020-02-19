Ontario Provincial Police officer charged with allegedly sexually assaulting Aurora woman

Ontario’s police watchdog says a sexual assault charge has been laid against a provincial police officer.
The Special Investigations Unit say their investigation started in August when a woman from Aurora, Ont., called in to make a complaint.
They say the alleged sexual assault happened in Aurora on August 9.
The unit says a provincial police constable will appear in court later this month in Newmarket, Ont.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
