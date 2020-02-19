Menu

Crime

Ontario Provincial Police officer charged with allegedly sexually assaulting Aurora woman

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 11:16 am
Ontario Provincial Police file image. . Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says a sexual assault charge has been laid against a provincial police officer.

The Special Investigations Unit say their investigation started in August when a woman from Aurora, Ont., called in to make a complaint.

They say the alleged sexual assault happened in Aurora on August 9.

READ MORE: Man reportedly falls from balcony as police respond to Oakville dispute, SIU investigating

The unit says a provincial police constable will appear in court later this month in Newmarket, Ont.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
