Man reportedly falls from balcony as police respond to Oakville dispute, SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man reportedly fell from a second-storey balcony as officers responded to reports of a dispute in Oakville early Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Halton police were called to the area of Speers Road and Kerr Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a dispute involving a cab driver.

Officers went into a nearby second-floor apartment and shortly after, a 40-year-old man reportedly ran out onto a balcony and subsequently fell off, the SIU said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hamilton General Hospital.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

