Winnipeggers share stories after death of Rusty, beloved St. Boniface hospital therapy dog

One of Winnipeg’s best boys has passed away.

Rusty, St. Boniface Hospital’s companionable canine, died Wednesday of cancer at the age of 13, one day after his Feb. 17 birthday.

The soft, red-furred pooch, who always sported a pair of Buddy Holly glasses, clocked more than 2,000 volunteer hours at the hospital in the past decade, comforting staff, patients and volunteers alike.

In a final farewell Facebook post, Rusty’s owner George Ames spoke for Rusty and said his cancer spread quickly and suddenly, and there was nothing veterinarians could do.

“They tried to help me as best they could but the nice vet here in Arizona said there was no hope for me. But the pain killers worked great until it was time for me to go.

“Whenever you see a photo of me, or even think about me, please remember our friendship. Plus, know that I am pulling for you to live a happy and honourable life.”

Rusty retired in November of last year.

Winnipeggers reacted with bittersweet memories of the dog that made them feel better during some scary situations.

“I had my encounter with Rusty in late May 2019,” a man named Mike told CJOB.

“I had been visiting a good friend of mine at Grace hospital and after learning from him that he was not doing well with his cancer I left shortly after. Dejected, sad, upset and with tears at the ready, I walked off the elevator and immediately saw Rusty.

I almost walked by, but he seemed to call out to me offering a smile. I stopped and asked the owner if I might pet him. “Not only pet him but you can give him a treat!” he replied. My worries and sadness evaporated. My tears receded and I left 20 minutes later feeling so much better. Such was his power and love.”

“The first time I was in St Boniface, I had a week long stay,” wrote Kristin MacLean. “My last day I waited downstairs for my ride home and saw what I thought was the most beautiful stuffed animal. Then he turned towards me and gave me his sweet Rusty smile. He was the softest little guy ever and made me very happy that day.”

“Without fail, Rusty was always able to bring a smile to my face,” said Kristjan Jon.

“I was particularly grateful having him there to help me after some really tough shifts in the ER. He had such a warm soul, and made a profound impact on the lives of so many. Thank you so much Rusty … rest in peace little buddy.”

Linda Broesky called Rusty a “bright spot” during hospital visits.

“You were the bright spot during my visits to the St. Boniface Hospital (even caught you once at the Grace – you sure made your rounds, lol). I’m happy you’re at peace and suffer no more but I’ll miss those big brown eyes and gentle soul, you brightened the lives of thousands.”

