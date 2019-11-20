Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Beloved therapy dog retiring from St. Boniface Hospital after near decade of service

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 12:45 pm
Rusty the dog.
Rusty the dog. St. Boniface Hospital Foundation / Twitter

A popular employee at Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital is set to em’bark’ on a well-deserved retirement.

The hospital has announced that Rusty – the instantly-recognizable, glasses-wearing therapy dog – is retiring from service.

Rusty, along with owner George Ames, clocked more than 2,000 volunteer hours at the hospital over the past nine years.

READ MORE: Winnipeg hospital goes Hollywood with name-drop on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The bespectacled dog, who is already immortalized in a portrait on hospital walls, is a canine celebrity among hospital staff, visitors and other local organizations – many of whom took to social media to send their best wishes.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rusty’s fans can stop by the hospital’s Everett Atrium from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to write on his “best wishes board” and send him on his way.

How a therapy dog is helping calm stress at the Winnipeg airport
How a therapy dog is helping calm stress at the Winnipeg airport
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogSt. Boniface hospitalTherapy DogRustyTherapy animalWinnipeg Dog
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.