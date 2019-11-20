Beloved therapy dog retiring from St. Boniface Hospital after near decade of service

Send this page to someone via email

A popular employee at Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital is set to em’bark’ on a well-deserved retirement.

The hospital has announced that Rusty – the instantly-recognizable, glasses-wearing therapy dog – is retiring from service.

Rusty, along with owner George Ames, clocked more than 2,000 volunteer hours at the hospital over the past nine years.

The bespectacled dog, who is already immortalized in a portrait on hospital walls, is a canine celebrity among hospital staff, visitors and other local organizations – many of whom took to social media to send their best wishes.

We are going to miss Rusty. Happy retirement! #DogsWithJobs https://t.co/4sjIB0ecrE — 🎓Faculty of Education (@UM_Education) November 18, 2019

Made my donation this morning and just wanted to say THANK YOU to Rusty and George. Visiting with you has always made my visits to St B a little happier!! Happy Retirement… you’ll both be missed! 💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/3y2nV1ADSd — Cathy Garski (@CathyGarski) November 15, 2019

Happy retirement, Rusty! The good boy brought happiness and comfort to countless patients at the St. Boniface hospital, Canada. 🐶https://t.co/A4SjjOJMxo pic.twitter.com/tFByjpPoDo — Abhishek Joshi (@kaalicharan) November 16, 2019

Rusty is the best good boy. Everyone @healthlibrary will miss you, buddy! Happy retirement! 🥰 https://t.co/EyBoumxFD7 — sherri vokey (@sherrivokey) November 16, 2019

Rusty’s fans can stop by the hospital’s Everett Atrium from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to write on his “best wishes board” and send him on his way.

