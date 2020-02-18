Teens face charges following North End Winnipeg shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of teens are facing charges following a weekend shooting in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police say the suspects headed to a home in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday and got into a verbal argument with a man at the home.

That’s when police say one of the accused pulled out a gun and shot the man in the upper body.

The man was treated in hospital and both suspects fled.

Police say the suspects were caught in the area and officers found a modified firearm along with ammo for the gun.

A 15-year-old male and a 19-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing charges.

Both have been remanded into custody.

