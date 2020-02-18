Menu

Crime

Teens face charges following North End Winnipeg shooting

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 5:25 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 5:26 pm
A man was shot at a home on Dufferin Avenue Saturday.
A man was shot at a home on Dufferin Avenue Saturday. Randall Paul / Global News

A pair of teens are facing charges following a weekend shooting in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police say the suspects headed to a home in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday and got into a verbal argument with a man at the home.

That’s when police say one of the accused pulled out a gun and shot the man in the upper body.

READ MORE: Winnipeg teens charged in Winkler liquor store robbery

The man was treated in hospital and both suspects fled.

Police say the suspects were caught in the area and officers found a modified firearm along with ammo for the gun.

A 15-year-old male and a 19-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing charges.

Both have been remanded into custody.

Winnipeg police say they don’t identify gun type early on due to its relevance to investigation
