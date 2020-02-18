Menu

Canada

New lead in search for missing Calgary man

By Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 7:32 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 7:34 pm
Ground search held for missing Calgary man last seen in Lethbridge in November
WATCH ABOVE (Jan. 26): A ground search was held in Lethbridge this weekend for missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa who was last seen on Nov. 17.

As the search for missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa continues, new details are starting to surface nearly three months after his disappearance.

In a Facebook post to the public group FIND MARSHAL IWAASA, his sister, Paige Fogen, wrote that the family now has confirmation that Marshal was still in Lethbridge as of Nov. 18, a day after he was allegedly headed to Calgary and was last seen by his mother in Lethbridge.

An update posted to a Facebook group for missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa.
An update posted to a Facebook group for missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa. Facebook / FIND MARSHAL IWAASA

READ MORE: ‘Every parent’s nightmare’: Mother of missing Calgary man speaks out after RCMP search suspended

Story continues below advertisement

The post explains that Marshal was in the Northside Industrial Area between Sherring and Churchill Industrial parks at around 8:30 a.m. and asks that any businesses or people with cameras in the area that still have footage, to review it for any sign of the missing 27 year old.

Vigil planned on missing Calgary man’s birthday
Vigil planned on missing Calgary man’s birthday

 

READ MORE: Search for missing Calgary man last seen in November, held in Lethbridge this weekend

Lethbridge police did not return a request for comment Tuesday on the investigation.

Tearful vigil in Lethbridge for missing Calgary man
Tearful vigil in Lethbridge for missing Calgary man
