New lead in search for missing Calgary man

As the search for missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa continues, new details are starting to surface nearly three months after his disappearance.

In a Facebook post to the public group FIND MARSHAL IWAASA, his sister, Paige Fogen, wrote that the family now has confirmation that Marshal was still in Lethbridge as of Nov. 18, a day after he was allegedly headed to Calgary and was last seen by his mother in Lethbridge.

An update posted to a Facebook group for missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa. Facebook / FIND MARSHAL IWAASA

The post explains that Marshal was in the Northside Industrial Area between Sherring and Churchill Industrial parks at around 8:30 a.m. and asks that any businesses or people with cameras in the area that still have footage, to review it for any sign of the missing 27 year old.

Lethbridge police did not return a request for comment Tuesday on the investigation.

