Canada

2 dead after plane crash in Quebec’s Montérégie region

By Gloria Henriquez and Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 9:15 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 2:10 pm
According to SQ spokesperson Hélène Nepton, the small Cessna-type plane ran into power lines before it went down.
Two men in their early twenties have died after a plane crashed into a field in the municipality of Les Cèdres in the Montérégie region, near Vaudreuil-Dorion on Monday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it was called in at around 6:45 p.m. to a field next to kilometre eight of Highway 30. Police confirmed the two men’s deaths to Global News shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to SQ spokesperson Hélène Nepton, the small Cessna-type plane ran into power lines before it went down.

When the SQ arrived on the scene, they found two injured men. Police confirmed the identities of the two victims on Tuesday as Jared Logan, 20, and Alexandre McIntyre, 21.

They were taken to hospital in critical condition, where their deaths were later confirmed.

An investigation is underway.

Although the plane was only meant to transport two people, officers combed the scene for more potential victims. None are reported to have been found.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been advised of the crash and is expected to also investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Canada’s House of Commons observes moment of silence to honour Iran plane crash victims
