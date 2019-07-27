Pilot parachutes out of plane moments before crash in Quebec
A pilot had a narrow escape Saturday morning when he managed to deploy a parachute moments before his plane crashed.
Around 9:15 a.m., the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call concerning a plane in difficulty near the Sept-Îles airport in Quebec’s Côte-Nord region.
The 37-year-old pilot from Indiana was flying to Quebec City airport from Wabush, in the western tip of Labrador, when his Cirrus SR22 aircraft experienced engine failure, said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.
When the plane failed to reach its intended destination, the SQ deployed a rescue team in the Lake Walker area.
The pilot, who managed to reach the ground safely, was able to communicate with authorities via GPS.
He was rescued by a Canadian Armed Forces aircraft at around 2 p.m. on Saturday and was transported to the hospital, Bibeau said. The man is not injured but suffered a nervous shock.
— With files from The Canadian Press
