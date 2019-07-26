RCMP planning break from search for victims, plane in Labrador crash

As the search for victims of last Monday’s float plane crash in Labrador continues, the RCMP says discussions have begun to schedule a “rest period” for officers who have now been on site for a week.

Divers have been searching the waters of the remote Mistastin Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, since last weekend for missing passengers and the plane.

Seven men, including the pilot, were on board the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver that had been travelling from Three Rivers Lodge to Mistastin Lake on July 15.

The body of a 50-year-old fishing guide from Newfoundland and Labrador was found on Wednesday, RCMP confirmed Friday.

Lodge guest John Weaver II of Chicago, fishing guide Dwayne Winsor of Deer Lake, N.L. and another 67-year-old man from New Jersey have also been found dead.

Pilot Gilles Morin of Quebec and Weaver’s sons, John Weaver III and Matthew Weaver, are still missing.