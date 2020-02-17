Habs coach Claude Julien slapped with $10K fine over officiating comments

Send this page to someone via email

The National Hockey League (NHL) has handed down a $10,000 fine to the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens for comments he made after Saturday night’s game.

Claude Julien was frustrated with the officiating by Dean Morton and Garrett Rank during the home game against the Dallas Stars where his team lost 4-3 in overtime.

After the game, he told reporters that the Canadiens “had two teams to beat tonight” and that it was “pretty obvious” the Habs should have had powerplays.

Julien also pointed to three times he felt the Stars should have been given penalties. He said he felt the referees needed to be held accountable.

“We couldn’t talk to the official,” said Julien on Saturday night. “He was screaming at our players. I told him, when he was close to the bench, that I hoped he watched his games back. He told me to take a hike.”

The NHL, which made the announcement on Monday, did not provide more details about the fine. The league indicated the money goes toward its foundation.

The Canadiens are hoping to change their luck in the midst of a four-game losing skid. The team faces off against the Red Wings in Detroit at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press