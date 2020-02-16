Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

OHL Roundup: Sunday, February 16, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2020 6:22 pm

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Matej Pekar scored four goals — including two in a 25-second span in the first period — as the Sudbury Wolves topped the Niagara IceDogs 7-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Kosta Manikis added a pair of goals to help Sudbury pick up its fourth win in a row.

Blake Murray also scored for the Wolves (29-24-1), who got 26 saves from Christian Purboo.

Jackson Doherty found the back of the net for the IceDogs (17-33-5), who are on a 12-game slide.

Andrew MacLean turned away 41 shots for Niagara.

SPITFIRES 3 67’S 2 (SO)

OTTAWA — Will Cuylle scored the winner, while Kari Piiroinen made 34 saves through regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout, as Windsor (32-15-5) beat the 67’s (42-8-1) for its third straight win.

Story continues below advertisement

BATTALION 3 STEELHEADS 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Simon Rose potted the winner at 4:32 of the extra period and Joe Vrbetic turned aside 38 shots as the Battalion (13-38-3) edged Mississauga (24-25-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOwen Sound AttackOttawa 67'sOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.