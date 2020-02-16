OHL Roundup: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Matej Pekar scored four goals — including two in a 25-second span in the first period — as the Sudbury Wolves topped the Niagara IceDogs 7-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Kosta Manikis added a pair of goals to help Sudbury pick up its fourth win in a row.

Blake Murray also scored for the Wolves (29-24-1), who got 26 saves from Christian Purboo.

Jackson Doherty found the back of the net for the IceDogs (17-33-5), who are on a 12-game slide.

Andrew MacLean turned away 41 shots for Niagara.

SPITFIRES 3 67’S 2 (SO)

OTTAWA — Will Cuylle scored the winner, while Kari Piiroinen made 34 saves through regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout, as Windsor (32-15-5) beat the 67’s (42-8-1) for its third straight win.

BATTALION 3 STEELHEADS 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Simon Rose potted the winner at 4:32 of the extra period and Joe Vrbetic turned aside 38 shots as the Battalion (13-38-3) edged Mississauga (24-25-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.

