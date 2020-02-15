Menu

Canada

Police searching for 9-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 10:42 pm
OPP are searching for a 9-year-old boy who fell through the ice at Peacock Point on Saturday night.
OPP are searching for a 9-year-old boy who fell through the ice at Peacock Point on Saturday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say the search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice on Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission and will resume Sunday morning.

Haldimand OPP said the three children were on the ice off the shoreline of Peacock Point, about 60 kilometers south of Hamilton, when two of them fell through around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

An eight-year-old was rescued, but the nine-year-old did not resurface, emergency crews said.

READ MORE: ‘No ice is safe ice’: OPP urge public not to venture onto frozen bodies of water

“Our Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is attending in the morning,” said Const. Rodney LeClair. “Unfortunately, it appears this is now a recovery situation.”

An OPP helicopter and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre assisted with the search.

Story continues below advertisement
