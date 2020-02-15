Police searching for 9-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say the search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice on Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission and will resume Sunday morning.

Haldimand OPP said the three children were on the ice off the shoreline of Peacock Point, about 60 kilometers south of Hamilton, when two of them fell through around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

An eight-year-old was rescued, but the nine-year-old did not resurface, emergency crews said.

“Our Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is attending in the morning,” said Const. Rodney LeClair. “Unfortunately, it appears this is now a recovery situation.”

An OPP helicopter and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre assisted with the search.

