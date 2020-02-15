Edmonton Oilers scratch Panthers for road win

Kailer Yamamoto had the first three-point game of his NHL career as the Edmonton Oilers dropped the Florida Panthers 4-1 Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers controlled the first period and took the lead with just under five minutes to go. Adam Larsson ripped a point shot past Sam Montembault for his first of the season. Larsson had gone 58 games without a goal dating back to February 19.

Noel Acciari had a great chance to tie it with four minutes left in the second. He found himself alone in front but couldn’t beat Mikko Koskinen’s glove side. Acciari fought Matt Benning earlier in the period, while Jujhar Khaira had a bout with Josh Brown.

Leon Draisaitl struck 13 seconds into the third, burying the rebound of a Yamamoto shot for his 33rd of the season. A few minutes later, Koskinen made a stretching left pad save on Jonathan Huberdeau.

Huberdeau would come back with 11:14 to go by firing a shot over Koskinen’s shoulder to cut the Oilers lead to one. The Panthers went on the power play after Yamamoto was called for slashing with 8:59 left, but the Oilers came up with the kill. Darnell Nurse scored a long range empty netter with 1:58 left, then Yamamoto added another with the open cage in the final minute.

Koskinen made 33 saves for his 16th win of the season.

The Oilers, 31-21-6, will visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Get the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m. The game will start at 2 p.m.