Emergency crews respond to fire at Pincher Creek hotel

Emergency crews are on the scene of an early morning fire at a hotel in Pincher Creek.

RCMP and fire crews were called to the King Edward Hotel on Main Street at 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to RCMP, the area surrounding the hotel has been evacuated, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Main Street has been closed between Hewetson Avenue and Bev McLachlin Drive, emergency officials said.

Everyone staying in the hotel was evacuated safely and there are no reported injuries, police said.

The fire prompted an Alberta Emergency Alert due to fire hoses across the road on the Hewetson Avenue Bridge.

The Kind Edward Hotel has been in operation in Pincher Creek since 1904.

