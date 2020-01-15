RCMP say guns, handcuffs and Alberta Parks conservation officer’s truck stolen from Pincher Creek home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a break and enter at a home in southern Alberta this week that saw an Alberta Parks truck get stolen along with a number of guns.

Cpl. Jeffrey Feist said the theft was reported to police on Tuesday and that the robbery happened late Monday or early Tuesday while nobody was home.

“We discovered there was a break and enter to a residence on Hyde Street in Pincher Creek,” he said in an interview with Global News on Wednesday.

Feist said the suspect(s) entered the home after “a door had been breached.”

“It would appear that firearms were targeted in the residence,” he said.

“They spent some time getting into the gun safes in the basement of the residence and stole numerous firearms.” Tweet This

Feist said some safes were cut open while others were pried open.

Police said two .40-calibre Glock handguns were stolen, along with three Remington Model 870 12-gauge shotguns, three rifles –including a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

“A marked conservation officer truck was also stolen and believed to have been used to transport the stolen property out of town,” RCMP said in a news release. “A large ring of keys were also stolen.”

Police said other items were stolen, including handcuffs, batons and “two duty belts for law enforcement.”

Feist confirmed to Global News that a conservation officer with Alberta Parks lives at the residence targeted by the thieves.

While RCMP have yet to announce any arrests, they found the stolen truck abandoned on Cowley Ridge “after the light bar and winch were removed.”