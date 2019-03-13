RCMP vehicle with gun, badge, body armour stolen in Calgary: police

Calgary police say several pieces of an RCMP officer’s equipment are missing after the officer’s unmarked vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

Investigators say the on-duty RCMP officer had put their keys in a bag inside a locker in a building.

The bag was stolen, which is how police believe the offender(s) were able to then steal the vehicle.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer’s badge still missing after break-in, man charged

The officer’s loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, police badge, soft body armour, pepper spray, handcuffs and baton were in the vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle is a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate PBY-884, police said.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying anyone involved in the theft.

Police are reminding people they can ask for identification from anyone who identifies themselves as a police officer and also call police at the non-emergency line to confirm an officer’s identity if they are unsure.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle or the equipment that was inside is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.