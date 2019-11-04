Menu

Traffic

Traffic rerouted after 3-vehicle crash northwest of Pincher Creek, Alta.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:37 pm
Alberta RCMP responded to a three-vehicle crash at Highway 22 and Range Road 21 on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash northwest of Pincher Creek, Alta., on Monday.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 22 and Range Road 21, south of the Maycroft bridge. Police did not say when the crash occurred but said officers were on scene as of 9 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

RCMP said traffic was rerouted to the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 3. Traffic north of the crash was directed toward Highway 2, according to RCMP.

Police said drivers should expect delays or avoid the area.

 

