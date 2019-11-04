Traffic rerouted after 3-vehicle crash northwest of Pincher Creek, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash northwest of Pincher Creek, Alta., on Monday.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 22 and Range Road 21, south of the Maycroft bridge. Police did not say when the crash occurred but said officers were on scene as of 9 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

RCMP said traffic was rerouted to the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 3. Traffic north of the crash was directed toward Highway 2, according to RCMP.

Police said drivers should expect delays or avoid the area.

