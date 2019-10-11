2 killed in multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed in a collision on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta., on Friday afternoon, according to EMS.

EMS confirmed paramedics were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Bassano just after 4 p.m. The crash involved at least two vehicles.

Two to three additional people were being taken to hospital from the scene, EMS said. They were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers on the roadway were being told to expect major delays due to the crash.

WB Hwy1 near Bassano – MVC. Expect major delays, use alt. route. (4:43pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 11, 2019

In a tweet from 511 Alberta, officials advised of an incident in the westbound lane of Highway 1 at the Highway 550 intersection.

“Use [an] alternate route, be prepared to stop,” 511 Alberta said on its website

Nicole Bjornson witnessed the crash which she described as “scary.”

She told Global News she was driving on Highway 1 beside a white vehicle that was trying to turn left across Highway 1 when a semi-truck turning into a gas station blocked the view of an oncoming red vehicle.

“There was a big explosion,” she said. “There was nothing anyone could do.”

She said emergency officials showed up about five minutes after the crash happened.

More to come…