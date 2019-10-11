2 killed in multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta.

Two people were killed in a collision on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta., on Friday afternoon, according to EMS.
EMS confirmed paramedics were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Bassano just after 4 p.m. The crash involved at least two vehicles.
Two to three additional people were being taken to hospital from the scene, EMS said. They were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers on the roadway were being told to expect major delays due to the crash.
In a tweet from 511 Alberta, officials advised of an incident in the westbound lane of Highway 1 at the Highway 550 intersection.
Nicole Bjornson witnessed the crash which she described as “scary.”
She told Global News she was driving on Highway 1 beside a white vehicle that was trying to turn left across Highway 1 when a semi-truck turning into a gas station blocked the view of an oncoming red vehicle.
“There was a big explosion,” she said. “There was nothing anyone could do.”
She said emergency officials showed up about five minutes after the crash happened.
