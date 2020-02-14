Menu

Crime

OPP seize drugs, firearms from Georgian Bay home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 3:56 pm
Officers say they executed the search warrant at a home on Honey Harbour Road at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6.
OPP say they’ve seized drugs that are believed to be methamphetamine and methadone, in addition to two firearms and drug paraphernalia in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Officers reportedly executed the search warrant at a home on Honey Harbour Road at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6.

READ MORE: 30-year-old charged after more than $6k worth of drugs seized: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Southern Georgian Bay OPPGeorgian BayGeorgian Bay TownshipGeorgian Bay newsGeorgian Bay drugs seizedGeorgian Bay firearms seizedGeorgian Bay methGeorgian Bay methadoneGeorgian Bay Ont.
