OPP seize drugs, firearms from Georgian Bay home

OPP say they’ve seized drugs that are believed to be methamphetamine and methadone, in addition to two firearms and drug paraphernalia in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Officers reportedly executed the search warrant at a home on Honey Harbour Road at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

