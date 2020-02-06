Menu

Crime

30-year-old charged after more than $6k worth of drugs seized: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 6:16 pm
At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle on Jennings Drive for a traffic violation, police say.
OPP Twitter

A 30-year-old from Gravenhurst, Ont. has been charged after police seized drugs valued at about $6,300 during a Penetanguishene, Ont. traffic stop Monday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle on Jennings Drive for a traffic violation, police say.

While investigating the traffic offence, OPP say, the officer found and seized drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine along with paraphernelia.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the police station, officers say.

The suspect, Jacob Edwin Buchanan, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule I substance, three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance, two counts of a failure to comply with a probation order, speeding and driving while under suspension, police say.

Buchanan was held in custody for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

