Politics

N.B. deputy premier quits Tories over health-care reforms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2020 10:37 am
Updated February 14, 2020 11:15 am
New Brunswick deputy premier Robert Gauvin giving two peace signs at the end of his statement to become an Independent MLA on Feb. 14, 2020. . Callum Smith/Global News

New Brunswick’s governing Progressive Conservatives have lost their deputy premier with Robert Gauvin’s announcement he is quitting in protest over health-care reforms.

Gauvin told constituents in his riding of Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou today he will sit as an Independent, dealing a blow to the minority government of Premier Blaine Higgs.

The announcement, which drew applause from his supporters, follows the government’s decision this week to close emergency rooms overnight in six community hospitals in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Gauvin is the second Tory MLA to denounce the ER closures, following Bruce Northrup’s statement Thursday that he cannot support the move.

Higgs has said his government is convinced it is doing the right thing to ensure the sustainability of the province’s health-care system.

Gauvin says people from rural communities across the province urged him to take a stand, and he felt obliged to act because he doesn’t feel the premier is protecting citizens.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
progressive conservativesToriesPremier Blaine HiggsRobert GauvinShippagan-Lamèque-Miscouhealth care reforms
