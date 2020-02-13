Via Rail to cancel trains across the country; CN shutting down rails in eastern Canada

Send this page to someone via email

All Via Rail train services in Canada are cancelled as CN announced a shutdown of its eastern Canada network over blockades.

“Following an advisory from the infrastructure owner that they are ceasing all rail operations across their entire network, VIA Rail has no other option but to cancel its services, effective immediately and until further notice,” said a statement on Via Rail’s website.

Previously, Via Rail had cancelled all train service between Montreal and Toronto and between Ottawa and Toronto, cancelling all departures in both directions until the end of Friday due to the blockade near Belleville, Ont.

Via Rail says it will automatically issue full refunds for the cancelled trips, but cautioned that it could take up to 15 days for the transactions to go through.

“You do not need to contact VIA Rail to confirm the refund, but note that due to the volume of transactions it may take up to 15 days to receive,” the website said.

Earlier on Thursday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and B.C. Premier John Horgan were working to arrange meetings with Indigenous leaders in an attempt to stop the blockades.

Miller wrote a letter to three chiefs in Ontario regarding the protest on Tyendinaga Mohawk traditional territory that has halted freight and passenger traffic between Toronto and Montreal. He offered to meet at a location of their choice on Saturday.

“My request, that I ask you kindly to consider, is to discontinue the protest and barricade of the train tracks as soon as practicable. As you well know, this is a highly volatile situation and the safety of all involved is of the utmost importance to me,” Miller said in the email, a copy of which he posted publicly Thursday morning.

CN announced Thursday afternoon that it “has been forced to initiate a disciplined and progressive shutdown” of its eastern Canada operations.

“This will include stopping and safely securing all trans-continental trains across its Canadian network and may imminently lead to temporary layoffs within the company’s Eastern Canadian operational staff,” a statement on CN’s website said.

The statement also said that Via Rail service between cities “will be discontinued” across CN’s Canadian network.

“However, commuter rail services, such as Metrolinx and Exo, can keep operating so long as they can do so safely,” the statement said.

Anne Marie-Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, told Global News that the regional transit agency, operating in southern Ontario, is monitoring the situation.

“We are operating business as usual, however we are in close communication with CN, CP and VIA because we share our corridors.”

Blockades went up last week across Canada, with organizers saying they’re acting in solidarity with those opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation near Houston, B.C.

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route, but the hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation say they have title to a vast section of the land and never relinquished that by signing a treaty.

Without their consent, the project cannot be built, they say, and they’ve repeatedly gone to court to stop it — without success.

— With files by The Canadian Press