Canada

Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests: Here’s a chronological look at rail disruptions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 8:02 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 8:23 pm
Federal minister offers to meet with Tyendinaga demonstrators if they remove blockade
WATCH ABOVE: Federal minister offers to meet with Tyendinaga demonstrators if they remove blockade

RCMP began enforcing an injunction last week that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

Here is a timeline of rail disruptions by people showing solidarity with hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink project:

READ MORE: Via Rail to cancel trains across the country; CN shutting down rails in eastern Canada

Feb. 6 – Protesters in Belleville, Ont., east of Toronto, start stopping railway traffic.

Feb. 7 – Via Rail halts service along one of its busiest routes because of the Belleville blockade. All travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal is cancelled. Canadian National Railway obtains a court injunction to end a demonstration by members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville. Protesters also begin disruptions at ports in Vancouver and Delta, B.C.

Protesters block rail traffic in support of Wet'suwet'en First Nation west of Winnipeg
Protesters block rail traffic in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation west of Winnipeg

Feb. 8 – Protesters in Toronto disrupt Canadian Pacific Railway traffic moving through the downtown.

Feb. 9 – Kahnawake Mohawk community members south of Montreal erect a blockade on a CP rail line.

Feb. 10 – Demonstrators in the Montreal area disrupt commuter train service on the Exo Candiac line. A shuttle bus service is in effect for affected rail stations.

READ MORE: Ministers, B.C. premier offer to meet with Indigenous leaders amid pipeline protests

Feb. 11 – CN stops transport between Prince George, B.C., and Prince Rupert, B.C., because of a blockade near Hazelton, B.C. The company says it has halted more than 150 freight trains since blockades started on Feb. 6.

Feb. 12 – The Manitoba government says it may seek a court injunction to end a blockade on a rail line west of Winnipeg, but CN obtains its own court order. The RCMP also formally end enforcement operations in a region of northern B.C. that’s at the centre of the pipeline dispute. Two hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs start a constitutional challenge of fossil fuel projects, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for demonstrators across the country to observe the rule of law.

Feb. 13 – CN shuts down its operations in Eastern Canada. The railway says blockades have ended in Manitoba and may come down soon in British Columbia, but the orders of a court in Ontario have yet to be enforced and continue to be ignored.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPVIA RailCNCoastal GasLinkTC Energyanti-pipeline protestHouston BCblockadeshereditary Wet'suwet'en chiefs
national skyline national skyline

