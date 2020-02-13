Canadian Transportation Agency opens investigation into air passenger complaints over flight delays

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Transportation Agency has launched an investigation into complaints from air passengers alleging that airlines are not accurately reporting the reasons for flight delays or cancellations.

The announcement from the CTA follows reports from Global News and other media alleging that Air Canada is intentionally mis-referencing flights or misrepresenting the cause of flight delays in order to avoid paying compensation under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) that came into effect in December.

Under the new laws, large airlines — like Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat — must pay passengers between $400 and $1,000 when their flights are delayed by three hours or more for reasons within the airline’s control. Smaller airlines, like Swoop or Flair, are required to pay anywhere from $125 to $500.

Airlines caught breaking the new regulations could face up to $25,000 in fines for each violation.

The CTA, which handles complaints related to the new passenger laws, says the agency has received nearly 10,000 air travel complaints since phase one of the regulations came into effect on July 15, 2019.

