Crime

Former Fredericton radio host pleads guilty to sex charge in Puerto Rico

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 3:47 pm
Trevor Doyle is seen in this undated photograph. .
Trevor Doyle is seen in this undated photograph. . Source: iHeartRadio.ca

Former Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle, who is accused of trying to solicit sex from a minor in Puerto Rico, has changed his plea to guilty.

According to United States district court documents, Doyle appeared before a judge Thursday morning to change his plea as part of a plea agreement.

READ MORE: Former Fredericton radio host facing sex charge reaches plea agreement

Doyle was charged on April 4, 2019 after being accused of trying to solicit sex from an FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

He pleaded not guilty in May, but Doyle had a plea offer tendered and accepted on Jan. 10 at a pre-trial conference.

Public defender Jésus Hernandez-Garcia notified the court that Doyle would now plead guilty in the change-of-plea motion.

“Mr. Doyle, after due considerations of his rights as pertaining to trial and the plea negotiations of the parties, has informed the undersigned counsel of his decision to change his previously entered not guilty plea to one of guilty pursuant to an agreement between the parties,” Hernandez-Garcia stated in January’s change-of-plea motion.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trial of former N.B. radio host facing sex charges in Puerto Rico pushed to 2020

According to an FBI affidavit, Doyle used a messaging app to try and meet an underage girl on a beach, where she would perform oral sex on him.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 19. Doyle remains in custody in Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo.

Doyle was suspended from Capital FM after the charges came to light and is no longer a Bell Media employee.

