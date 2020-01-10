Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Trial set to begin Monday for former Fredericton radio host facing sex charge in Puerto Rico

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 12:52 pm
Trevor Doyle is seen in this undated photograph. .
Trevor Doyle is seen in this undated photograph. . Source: iHeartRadio.ca

The trial for a former Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges in Puerto Rico is scheduled to get underway Monday.

Trevor Doyle, a former host with Capital FM, has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

He has pleaded not guilty.

READ MORE: Trial of former N.B. radio host facing sex charges in Puerto Rico pushed to 2020

According to United States district court documents, the trial by jury is expected to get underway Monday at 9:30 a.m. local time.

A status conference has been scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Doyle’s trial was originally set for Oct. 10, but his lawyer was granted an extension on Sept. 27 by Judge Carmen C. Cerezo. The reason for the extension was not made clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Doyle’s counsel has filed a motion to restrict the release of some of the evidence to “protect the confidentiality of the matters.”

Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges
Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges

A document filed on Dec. 12 indicates that the case was transferred to a different judge. The case will now be overseen by Judge Raul A. Arias-Marxuach, who according to the Federal Judicial Center, was nominated by U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Jan. 23, 2019.

Doyle currently remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, just south of the capital city of San Juan.

If convicted, Doyle faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

READ MORE: Trial date set for former Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges in Puerto Rico

According to an FBI affidavit, the charges against Doyle stem from him allegedly agreeing to meet a girl he believed to be underage for oral sex.

The affidavit states Doyle was arrested in the early morning hours of April 3, 2019.

Doyle was suspended from Capital FM after the charges came to light and is no longer a Bell Media employee.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FBIBell MediaTrevor DoyleTrevor Leslie DoyleCapital FMMetropolitan Detention CenterUnited States District CourtDoyle trialfbi stingJudge Carmen C. CerezoJudge Raul A. Arias-Marxuach
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.