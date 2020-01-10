Trial set to begin Monday for former Fredericton radio host facing sex charge in Puerto Rico

Send this page to someone via email

The trial for a former Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges in Puerto Rico is scheduled to get underway Monday.

Trevor Doyle, a former host with Capital FM, has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

He has pleaded not guilty.

According to United States district court documents, the trial by jury is expected to get underway Monday at 9:30 a.m. local time.

A status conference has been scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Doyle’s trial was originally set for Oct. 10, but his lawyer was granted an extension on Sept. 27 by Judge Carmen C. Cerezo. The reason for the extension was not made clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Doyle’s counsel has filed a motion to restrict the release of some of the evidence to “protect the confidentiality of the matters.”

1:09 Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges

A document filed on Dec. 12 indicates that the case was transferred to a different judge. The case will now be overseen by Judge Raul A. Arias-Marxuach, who according to the Federal Judicial Center, was nominated by U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Jan. 23, 2019.

Doyle currently remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, just south of the capital city of San Juan.

If convicted, Doyle faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

READ MORE: Trial date set for former Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges in Puerto Rico

According to an FBI affidavit, the charges against Doyle stem from him allegedly agreeing to meet a girl he believed to be underage for oral sex.

The affidavit states Doyle was arrested in the early morning hours of April 3, 2019.

Doyle was suspended from Capital FM after the charges came to light and is no longer a Bell Media employee.